BANGOR — Following more than 19 months of construction, contractors are nearing completion of the new pediatric inpatient wing at Northern Light Acadia Hospital. The new 50-private room psychiatric facility will bring state of the art therapies and enhanced safety features to the hospital’s youngest patients.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the building’s opening is scheduled for Wednesday morning, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Northern Light Acadia Hospital, 268 Stillwater Avenue in Bangor. There will be formal remarks followed by the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, tours of the new inpatient wing, and refreshments.

“This new facility will change the face of behavioral healthcare for kids all across our state who are in need of inpatient-level care,” says Mark Lukens, MBA, president, Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “On the heels of a worldwide pandemic, we charged ahead with this project and completed it in record time because we saw the need and knew help couldn’t wait. We are excited to usher in the next chapter in Acadia’s history as we double down on our commitment to our mission of empowering people to improve their lives.”

Northern Light Acadia Hospital is licensed for 100 beds; however, as many as a third of those beds are unavailable on any given day because the standard of care today is private patient rooms. With the opening of the hospital’s (50 bed) pediatric inpatient wing, efforts turn next to remodeling the hospital’s current rooms into private patient rooms to accommodate up to 50 adults.

For more information about the project, visit northernlight.org/AcadiaForAll.