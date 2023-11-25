Editor’s note: This story was originally published Dec. 6 , 2022.

Allie Ladd spends a lot of time tromping around the woods and waters of the western Maine mountains in search of wildlife trail camera footage.

His efforts continue to produce beautiful and memorable videos and photos of the amazing assortment of animals and birds living here in the state.

Ladd, who lives in Byron, recently captured the images shown in today’s trail camera video that shows our national bird, a bald eagle, in a closeup not often seen.

With a foggy ridge as the backdrop, the eagle is shown perched atop a deer carcass, unwittingly providing all of us with an incredible look at its majestic appearance.

The eagle is accompanied by another interested visitor, a vocal American crow, also hoping for the opportunity to score a free meal.

Great thanks to Allie Ladd for his continued efforts to record and share his amazing videos!

