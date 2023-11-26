SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) and the University of Maine at Farmington are proud to announce the signing of 15 new articulation agreements that allow SMCC students to seamlessly transfer to programs at UMF and continue their educational journey.

Transfer agreements, also known as articulation agreements, allow students to strategically plan their college education by comparing the coursework offered by different schools. These agreements prevent students from taking unnecessary courses and wasting money on credits that won’t contribute to their advanced degree. Additionally, transfer agreements provide a clear path to seamlessly transfer to a four-year school, ultimately entering the workforce.

SMCC students enrolled in the following programs can transfer to the corresponding UMF programs: SMCC >> UMF:

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Biotechnology to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – General Biology Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Biotechnology to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Pre-Professional Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Science of Computer Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, UMF B-K Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, UMF PreK-Gr 3 Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education to UMF Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Special Education, UMF B-5 Certification

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Hospitality Management to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Outdoor Recreation Business Administration

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies – Psychology Concentration to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Ecology and Conservation Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – General Biology Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Applied Science in Human Services to UMF Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Human Services

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Mathematics to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Arts in Biology – Pre-Professional Concentration

· SMCC Associate in Arts in Liberal Studies with a Focus in Science to UMF Bachelor of Science in Earth and Environmental Sciences – Environmental Science Concentration

“Our commitment to helping students achieve their higher education goals and providing them with the necessary support for success is unwavering,” Tiffany Bentley, the interim president of SMCC, said. “These new agreements will enable SMCC students to seamlessly transfer to UMF, achieving their unique objectives while also preparing them to meet the critical workforce demands of Maine.”

“After a semester of indecision, I decided the early childhood education path made sense for me,” SMCC Early Childhood Education student McKayla Fortin said. “Once I made that decision, the SMCC staff was so helpful in connecting me with the UMF reps to help plan my path from SMCC to UMF. I will graduate from SMCC in the Spring of 2025 and my transfer to UMF will be simple and much less stressful because of the hard work of both SMCC and UMF staff members. I’m so excited.”

To learn more about these transfer agreements, visit www.smccME.edu/transfer or contact Transfer Services at 207-741-5994 or transfer@smccME.edu.