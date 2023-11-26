PRESQUE ISLE — Experts, researchers, farmers and industry professionals are invited to attend the 2023 Crop Health Conference from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Northeastland Hotel, 436 Main Street, to explore innovative strategies and technologies for promoting crop health and advancing sustainable agriculture practices in the potato industry.

The event will feature a variety of presentations on research trials and field experiments, as well as networking opportunities. The conference is designed to provide attendees with valuable insights and practical knowledge on enhancing crop health and productivity. Topics include key research findings in potato pest and fertility management, blackleg and soft rot in potatoes, potato storage disease management, PFAS constituents in pesticides, management of volunteer potatoes, integrating chemical strategies for postharvest management and more.

In addition to the presentations, the conference will feature an exhibition booth area where attendees can explore the latest information, products, services and technologies related to crop health and sustainable agriculture. Participants will have the opportunity to earn 5.5 certified crop adviser continuing education unit credits and five pesticide credits.

Visit the conference webpage (https://extension.umaine.edu/potatoes/2023-crop-health-conference/) to register and read the full program schedule.



For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pam Hickey at 207-764-3361 or pam.hickey@maine.edu.