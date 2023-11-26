Portland police are investigating the death of a person found inside a burning tent near Marginal Way early Sunday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. a police officer spotted a fire near the northbound lane of Interstate I-295 near 140 Marginal Way, according to Portland Interim Assistant Police Chief Robert Martin. The officer approached and found a human body inside a tent on fire. Firefighters were called to the scene and put out the blaze. The deceased was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

The death is being investigated by the state fire marshal and police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 207-874-8575.