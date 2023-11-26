Kids invited to Christmas workshop to pet the sheep, make crafts

WISCASSET – Help welcome Santa to his Wiscasset Village Workshop on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. Santa will be arriving via a Merry & Bright Light Parade – cars, trucks, and ATVs lit and decorated for the season. When Santa arrives in the Village after parading around town, the evening’s festivities begin! Children waving light wands will guide him down the sidewalk to his local workshop at 78 Main Street. On the way, will Santa stop to pet the sheep, take them for a walk, or feed them a snack? If not, young visitors will take on the woolly task.

Once inside, Santa’s charge is to nestle into his throne, fluff up his lap, open his ears, and be ready to listen to the deepest desires of his gathered fans. He, of course, is brimming with patience and jolly good cheer. The children, when not chatting with Santa, will be busily sipping cocoa, munching treats, and tasting s’mores. They may choose to color or make paper garlands to take home for the family tree; and the herd (of sheep) are waiting for them just outside.

For anyone wanting to wave to Santa as he parades through town, merrily and brightly, the cavalcade begins at 5 p.m. on Churchill Street, crosses Route 27 to Hooper Street, turns right on to Federal Street, then takes a left onto Main Street (Route 1), and finally a right onto Water Street. The parade goes around the block and drops Santa off at the corner of Middle Street and Main where children wait to escort him to his workshop door at 78 Main Street and Marketfest family fun is launched!

For more information and calendar details, visit www.wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

The major sponsors supporting Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s free community activities are Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings & Loan, First National Bank, J. Edward Knight & Co., Jodie’s Restaurant, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Red Bull Antiques, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, Sherri Dunbar/Tim Dunham Realty, Water St. Kitchen & Bar, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from BIRCH Home Furnishings & Gifts, Bradbury Art & Antiques, High Tide Printing, IndustrialME, M.W. Sewall, Old and Everlasting, Sprague’s Lobster and Water Lily Flowers and Gifts.