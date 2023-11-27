BANGOR — Eastern Maine Development Corporation, in collaboration with Maine’s Department of Economic and Community Development is announcing a commitment of $424,000 in grants to support 15 Maine businesses that were founded after Jan. 1, 2020, and have endured significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants bolster local entrepreneurship and aid those who have faced unprecedented challenges in these past few years.

The grants, distributed to selected businesses through a rigorous application and review process, are aimed at fostering economic resilience. This funding will provide a boost for startups and emerging enterprises that have been affected by the pandemic, helping them to rebuild, reinvigorate, and secure a prosperous future.

While each of the grant recipients is deserving of recognition, we would like to spotlight a few of the businesses that have been awarded:

Clean Maine Carbon, Greenville:

“Clean Maine Carbon is primarily owned by a group of life-long Mainers. We have a deep desire to see Maine thrive, especially in the more rural communities. Our vision is to achieve market-based profitability for Greenville Biomass using biochar, provide stable, high quality jobs in Piscataquis County, and provide clean, firm energy and capacity to Northern Main,” said Patrick Jones, president of Clean Maine Carbon

Visit their website at Clean Maine Carbon (https://cleanmainecarbon.com/ ).

Penobscot Bay Weddings, Winterport:

“Penobscot Bay Estate is a tented waterfront wedding venue in Winterport. We are in our second year of business. We are extremely proud of the business and brand we have developed, but the pandemic has impacted market trends significantly, and also impacted our construction significantly.,“ said Emerald Forcier, owner of Penobscot Bay Weddings.

Visit their website at Penobscot Bay Estate (https://www.penobscotbayestate.com/).

Thompson Market and Gardens, Medway:

“I feel the TMG, as I like to call it, is the next generation of what my family started. When I was a boy growing up, we had horses, cows, pigs and turkeys. The usual things on a farm. We had small gardens, I guess you would call it homesteading in many ways. my wife and purchased an 8-acre parcel of land that my uncle formally owned. This has given us the ability to work 16 acres of land. Perfect for crop rotation. 10 acres of which is great for growing all natural vegetables and 6 acres of woods for future walking trails and Air B & B rentals for people to come and stay on working farms,” said Galen Thompson, owner of Thompson Market and Gardens.

Visit their Facebook page: Thompson Market & Gardens LLC.

Lee Umphrey, EMDC president and CEO says, “The positive community impact for our region will continue with an additional $500,000 available to help more businesses flourish.”



For more information about Eastern Maine Development Corporation, the grant, and EMDC’s commitment to supporting local businesses, please visit emdc.org.