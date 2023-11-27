GREENVILLE — Friends of Wilson Ponds Area, Inc., a dedicated land trust located on Upper and Lower Wilson Ponds in Greenville, is proud to announce that they have raised $162,140, a major milestone in their effort to raise $200,000 for the Scammon Ridge Headwaters Project. With only $37,860 remaining, this small volunteer-based land trust is determined to reach its goal. This conservation project is in partnership with the Forest Society of Maine, who plan to purchase the Conservation Easement for $2.4 million with the help of Friends of Wilson Pond’s commitment.

Embraced within a captivating expanse spanning 3,000 forested acres, the Scammon Ridge Headwaters Project stands as a testament to the remarkable beauty that Maine offers. Situated along a high elevation ridge between Lower Wilson Pond and Prong Pond, this sanctuary is essential in safeguarding:

The largest undeveloped forested area in Greenville

Headwaters to the Kennebec and Penobscot Rivers

The home to critical ecosystems and numerous species

A hub for year-round motorized and non-motorized activities, contributing significantly to the local economy

“We are pleased to announce our progress in preserving the pristine beauty of Maine’s North Woods” said Kay Johnson, board president. “We give thanks to the remarkable generosity of our supporters. With just 20 percent remaining to be raised, we encourage those who appreciate the importance of conservation to join us. Every contribution resonates beyond the trees; it ensures that future generations can cherish the wild tranquility of Scammon Ridge for years to come. Your support makes a direct impact on the legacy we leave behind.”

For those who would like to contribute, supporters have the option to make pledges for contributions, with the flexibility to fulfill them in 2024. To learn more about the project and donate, please visit fowpa.org/headwaters-project. For those who would like to pledge their donation, please contact kayyorkjohnson@gmail.com or call 207-749-3598.



Formed in 1991, Friends of Wilson Ponds Area, Inc is a land trust located in Greenville that aims to protect and serve Upper and Lower Wilson Ponds and their surrounding areas for the benefits of residents and businesses. For more information, visit fowpa.org.