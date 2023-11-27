Good Tern Co-op Board of Directors, from left, Mia Bogyo (chairperson), Abe Stimson (director), Kathryn Adamsky (staff representative), Sam Auciello (director), Lynn Allen (secretary), Erin Donovan (general manager), and Stefan Durham (president). (Courtesy of Good Tern)

ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, at 750 Main Street in Rockland, is pleased to share that it recently joined the National Cooperative Grocers Association, an organization that spans 39 states and 160 co-ops. The process for a co-op to be accepted requires an extensive application and a site visit by NCG representatives; then the NCG Board reviews the application and votes for approval.

“From an established co-op serving its community for generations, to a newer co-op located near an iconic location, and to a start-up co-op preparing to open its storefront, we are excited to support these co-ops as they seek to grow their impacts,” C.E. Pugh, National Cooperative Grocers Association CEO said in a statement included in the announcement. 

The grocers association, www.ncga.coop, is a cooperative that provides business services, including purchasing and marketing, to members. 

The Good Tern Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for our local community. The Good Tern Co-op has been increasing membership over the years with currently 1,340 active members. Member-owners have a voice in how the co-op is run by serving on the board of directors, participating in and voting on matters at the annual meeting, sharing feedback with staff, and joining a committee. We offer a diverse range of products with a focus on local, organic, and healthy foods. Everyone is welcome at the Good Tern – whether you are a member or not. 

The purpose of the Good Tern Co-op is to provide a high-quality, fairly priced, cooperatively owned and democratically controlled source of food and health products; to educate and inform members and the community on whole food, health and nutrition, food sources, and food preparation; and to help further cooperative principles, democracy, and self-reliance.