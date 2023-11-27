ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Co-op, at 750 Main Street in Rockland, is pleased to share that it recently joined the National Cooperative Grocers Association, an organization that spans 39 states and 160 co-ops. The process for a co-op to be accepted requires an extensive application and a site visit by NCG representatives; then the NCG Board reviews the application and votes for approval.

“From an established co-op serving its community for generations, to a newer co-op located near an iconic location, and to a start-up co-op preparing to open its storefront, we are excited to support these co-ops as they seek to grow their impacts,” C.E. Pugh, National Cooperative Grocers Association CEO said in a statement included in the announcement.

The grocers association, www.ncga.coop, is a cooperative that provides business services, including purchasing and marketing, to members.

The Good Tern Co-op is a member-owned food and health store founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for our local community. The Good Tern Co-op has been increasing membership over the years with currently 1,340 active members. Member-owners have a voice in how the co-op is run by serving on the board of directors, participating in and voting on matters at the annual meeting, sharing feedback with staff, and joining a committee. We offer a diverse range of products with a focus on local, organic, and healthy foods. Everyone is welcome at the Good Tern – whether you are a member or not.

The purpose of the Good Tern Co-op is to provide a high-quality, fairly priced, cooperatively owned and democratically controlled source of food and health products; to educate and inform members and the community on whole food, health and nutrition, food sources, and food preparation; and to help further cooperative principles, democracy, and self-reliance.