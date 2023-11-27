The new calendar of explosives-detecting dogs released by the Transportation Security Administration for 2024 includes a Maine canine.

Kari, a Belgian Malinois from the Bangor Police Department that works at Bangor International Airport, made the cut for the 2024 calendar honoring a select few of the 1,000 explosives-detecting dogs around the U.S. Kari’s handler is Officer Mike Brennan, and the pair can often be seen as passengers make their way through the TSA checkpoint at the airport.

The 2024 calendar, which can be downloaded for free, features photos and fun facts about 15 dogs, who were selected from dozens of entries submitted by TSA canine teams.

This year’s featured canines and airports include:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG)

Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Gina Gina: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Kari: Bangor International Airport (BGR); Bangor Police Department

Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Puk: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Rocky: San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department

Zeta: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)