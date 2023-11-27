Bangor city staff will move to their new, temporary location in the Penquis CAP building next month while City Hall undergoes renovations.

Bangor City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 15, to allow for the move to 262 Harlow St., according to a statement from the city. Bangor residents can then access city services, like registering a vehicle, in the new, temporary location beginning Monday, Dec. 18.

The move will allow the building’s first major interior change since the mid-1970s, meant to make Bangor City Hall safer, more accessible and easier for residents to use. The renovations come four years after voters approved $6 million for the improvements in November 2019 and are expected to take 18 months to complete.

“We look forward to welcoming the public into our temporary space at the Penquis building as we ensure essential services remain open and accessible,” Cara Pelletier, Bangor City Council Chair, said in a statement on Monday. “Your patience and cooperation are deeply appreciated throughout this journey as we update City Hall for an improved, upgraded experience for our citizens.”

Public parking and access to the area that will temporarily serve as City Hall will be on the back lower side of the building. Penquis CAP will continue to operate on the upper floor with the building’s street access entrance.

The move isn’t expected to cause any disruptions to Penquis’ services, according to Kara Hay, CEO of Penquis CAP.