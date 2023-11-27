A Franklin County woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for making her home a place to use and sell drugs, and for possessing fentanyl and crack.

Brandice Dotolo, 41, pleaded guilty on August 3.

According to court records cited by the U.S. Department of Justice, Dotolo let heroin, fentanyl and crack be sold and used in her home in Avon from March to July 2020.

Police searched the residence and seized about 85 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and 40 grams of crack, along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, according to the DOJ.

Dotolo told investigators that a person brought the drugs from out-of-state and would stay at her home and sell the drugs while she would answer calls from customers.

In exchange, Dotolo would get a set amount of heroin each week.

She was convicted of using and maintaining a drug premises, possessing fentanyl and cocaine base (crack) with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.