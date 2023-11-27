Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Maine, according to Maine Public.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, commonly causes cold-like symptoms and most people recover within a week or two. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk is higher for infants and older adults, with the two groups much more likely to need hospitalization.

RSV is a seasonal virus that comes around every winter.

The CDC estimates between 60,000 and 160,000 older adults are hospitalized due to RSV and 6,000 to 10,000 people die from it. An estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children younger than 5 are also hospitalized from the virus, and 100 to 300 kids die.

MaineHeath is reminding people to be careful of the virus even if they are not in a high-risk group because they could easily pass it to someone who is at higher risk.

To protect yourself and others, there are two vaccines available for adults.

If you are 60 and older or are pregnant, MaineHealth strongly recommends getting vaccinated.