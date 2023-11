A knife was found Sunday in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport.

The 4-inch double-edged knife was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag on Sunday, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

The passenger voluntarily abandoned the knife in order to continue.

Airline passengers can fly with knives in checked baggage. Any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors.