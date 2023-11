Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old Saco man for fatally shooting a Lewiston man at an apartment in Biddeford on Friday.

Lorenze A. Labonte was arrested by the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team at about 6:30 p.m. at his home at 103 Temple Street in Saco.

He was charged with the murder of of 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston.

Labonte will make his initial appearance in York County District Court on Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.