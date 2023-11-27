Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In early January last year, I embarked on a hike. I followed a long, narrow path, weaving through the forest behind my house, eventually jutting out onto a cliff. I gazed at the bleak landscape, noticing the lack of ice on the lake below. I fondly remember growing up skating on that lake right after the winter holidays. Last year, it was almost February by the time it froze.

We are in the midst of a climate crisis, and it is affecting everyone, including Mainers. Strange weather patterns hit us, like a heat wave in October followed by freezing temperatures. Intense rain, wind and snowstorms have impacted Mainers as well. This problem has become increasingly noticeable, and will only get worse.

I propose a movement toward more sustainable forms of living. The burning of fossil fuels is one of the primary contributors to the deterioration of our climate. Gradually transitioning to the use of cleaner energy such as solar panels, wind and hydropower is much better for the Earth and cost effective.

Additionally, simple changes can be made in everyday life to help the environment. Purchasing more vegetables and less processed foods results in less greenhouse emissions and uses less energy, water and land. Mainers could start a garden or invest in a few small animals like chickens for fresh eggs every day. Simple things to reduce your carbon footprint can have a big impact.

Aubrey Hanscom

Holden