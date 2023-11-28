CAMDEN — PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden invites the public to the 2023 Auction for the Animals online auction. The online auction runs through midnight on Dec. 4 with two hundred plus items to bid on.

PAWS helps hundreds of displaced dogs and cats, while also offering services to support families dealing with a crisis, such as short-term hospitalization, domestic violence, homelessness, and loss of income. As well as a veterinary clinic for low-income pet owners and pet owners who do not have an established veterinary relationship.

“Revenue from our events is incredibly important for us to be able to offer the array of essential services to our community that we do.” PAWS Executive Director Shelly Butler noted. We will always be there for our community, but we can’t do it without their support and the auction for the Animals is a great way to give back.”

The auction offers hundreds of items from local businesses including items for both large and small budgets. Whether it is a 2-night stay in an executive suite overlooking the harbor that you are after or a gift card to your loved one’s favorite local store for their stocking, the PAWS online Auction for the Animals has something for everyone.

All net proceeds benefit our community of pet owners and pets in need at PAWS, providing food, shelter, community support services, adoption, and in many cases, life-saving veterinary care but most importantly, love and compassion.

For more information or to get a sneak peek at the auction items please visit www.pawscares.org/events.

Special thanks to our community sponsors: Downeast Dog News, Pet Maine, Seadog Brewing Company, Cape Air, Smiling Cow, The Feldman Family, Little River Veterinary Hospital, Hazel’s Take-out, The Green Store & Bowen’s Tavern.

Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.