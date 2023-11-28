PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine among small employers, recognized and honored as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Spinnaker Trust has earned this recognition, standing out in the category of small employers, those with 15 to 49 employees. Spinnaker Trust, which has a staff of 42, is based in Portland.

“We’re so proud to be acknowledged for a fifth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “We have such a dedicated group of professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, and we are committed to fostering a culture where they can thrive. We’ve worked hard to offer flexible hybrid work arrangements we all need to find a balance between our commitments to work, family, and community, while also continuing to create opportunities for professional growth. As a result, we’ve continued to grow and better serve the evolving needs of our multigenerational families. We are so proud of the team we’ve built.”

Best Places to Work in Maine is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers, and the process is managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

Winners are chosen based on two criteria: an evaluation of each employer’s workplace policies, practices, benefits, and demographics, and an employee survey.



Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, tax services and ESOP trustee services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.