BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to experience “The Woman in Black”. This spine-tingling play, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt and based on the novel by Susan Hill, spins the unusual tale of a lawyer who hires an actor to help him recount to friends and family a troubling and mysterious event from his past that transpired when he attended a funeral. There he catches sight of the woman in black. The mere mention of her terrifies the locals, as her specter haunts the neighborhood where her child was killed. Anyone who sees her is cursed!

The production is sponsored by H&R Block of Ellsworth and Bucksport.

Box office opens a half hour prior to show times. Tickets are $15 per person and can

be purchased at our Bangor Mall location or on sale now at https://our.show/ten-bucks-theatre-company-inc/73324

Show dates and times are as follows:

Friday, December 1st, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2nd, 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 2nd, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3rd, 2 p.m.

Friday, December 8th, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9th, 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 9th, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10th, 2 p.m.

Ten Bucks Theatre is located in the former Sears wing on the right hand side of the corridor heading toward center court.



FMI visit http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/.