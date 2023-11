For the past five years, students at Waldo County Technical Center have left for their holiday vacation armed with warm clothes and a little extra food, thanks to the Tech Center’s annual ‘Tis the Season celebration. The sixth annual celebration will be held the week of Dec. 18.

This event is organized by WCTC’s Food4Friends and Cool2BWarm committee, which is dedicated to ensuring that all students who attend the Tech Center have their basic needs met so they can focus on learning. Unfortunately, for many students, holiday break means a break from reliable meals, warm rooms and caring adults. This event helps every teen bring some warmth from WCTC home with them.

To make events like this possible, the Tech Center relies heavily on the extraordinary generosity from community members of Waldo County. WCTC is asking that anyone interested in giving to this cause consider donations of money or gift cards for Hannaford, Reny’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Amazon. We also have a need for non-perishable snack items, toiletries, winter boots, winter gloves, coats, hoodies, socks, men’s teen-friendly clothes, and work gloves. We would also love to have items available for students to give as gifts to their family and friends.

The school is asking that items be dropped off at WCTC (1022 Waterville Road in Waldo) between through Dec. 15. WCTC’s doors are open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For further information, please contact Rachel Littlefield at 207-223-7457 or via email at rlittlefield@waldotech.org.