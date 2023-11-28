THOMASTON — Maine-based KENMARC ENTERTAINMENT in collaboration with BROADWAY ON THE NORTH FORK (New York, NY) is pleased to announce that the highly acclaimed off-Broadway production of “A Christmas Carol” is coming to New England this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Watts Hall Community Arts (174 Main Street, Thomaston) with shows on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Winner of 9 Broadway World awards (including Best Play and Best Performer), this one-man tour-de-force retelling of the Dickens classic stars Scott H. Severance playing over 20 iconic characters.

Severance had previously starred as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” in six national tours. In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the show was adapted to a one-man version and ran off-Broadway in Manhattan & Long Island (NY) for three years. You may also recognize Scott from his notable role in the 2005 Farrelly Brothers feature film “Fever Pitch” starring Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon and Jason Spevack, or the film “Clear History” with Larry David & Bill Hader.

The production was conceived by Outer Critics Circle award winner Vanessa Leuck (Disney on Ice, The Little Mermaid) & four time Tony & Grammy award nominated Ethan Popp (Bohemian Rhapsody, Rock of Ages). The show was written/adapted by Scott H. Severance with additional material by Vanessa Leuck & Ethan Popp.

Tickets are $28/advance, $33/door (if available) and available at https://wattshallcommunityarts.thundertix.com/.