A man was hospitalized late Monday night after a crash on Cedar Street in Bangor.

The man was reportedly acting “suspiciously” on Second Street about 11:30 p.m. before getting into a dark colored BMW and driving “erratically” in the middle of the road, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

An officer tried to pull the man over but he allegedly sped away.

The man turned onto Cedar Street, and as he crossed the intersection of Cedar and Hammond streets, he lost control and the BMW rolled over and struck a utility pole, Beaulieu said early Tuesday morning.

He was taken to a local hospital.

No additional information, including the man’s identity, was immediately available Tuesday morning.