Today is Tuesday Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered snow showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The commissioners were selected based on their nonpartisanship and experiences in legal, investigative and mental health fields

Todd Landry has resigned as director of the Office of Child and Family Services due to “personal reasons.”

LS Power Vice President Doug Mulvey attributed some of the delay to there being two states involved in negotiations.

Typically, Maine’s real estate market cools off in the fall, but in towns near the state’s largest ski resorts, winter is when home sales “go off.”

The move will allow the building’s first major interior change since the mid-1970s, meant to make Bangor City Hall safer, more accessible and easier for residents to use.

Researchers hope to relocate the whale and bring it ashore again, so they can dissect the animal in an effort to figure out why it died.

The $4.5 million, 20,000-square-foot, 179-bed shelter is coming together inside a former beverage distribution building on Riverside Industrial Parkway.

She finished the 5K course at Franklin Park in Boston with a time of 17:30.

The Black Bears have lost 18 games over the past two seasons, the most in back-to-back years in program history.

Wambli Martinez, 20, has been hunting for about 15 years. But this year he finally got a Maine buck.

PLUS: State biologist Nathan Bieber expects hunters killed between 37,000 to 37,500 deer during this year’s hunting season, down from nearly 44,000 last year.

Tyler Williams, 21, will go to The Bassmaster Classic, the Superbowl of competitive bass angling.

In other Maine news …

About a third of Maine voters cast ballots on Election Day

PAC behind ‘right to repair’ referendum faces fine for violating donor disclosure rules

Mainers warned to be careful when shopping for health insurance

Aroostook power corridor faces opposition from landowners

Maine sees spike in RSV cases

Bangor canine makes TSA’s calendar of explosive-sniffing dogs

Bangor High dismisses students after losing power

Florida man gets 8 years in prison for role in Maine drug trafficking scheme

Police investigating Searsmont deaths

Topsham murder suspect believed victim was a witch

Federal agencies investigate fire at Bath Iron Works

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Lewiston man

Maine woman who traded use of home for heroin gets 2.5 years

Well-regarded leader in Maine’s deaf community leaving Baxter post

Knife found in passenger’s carry-on bag at Portland airport