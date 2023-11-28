Today is Tuesday Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered snow showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
How Maine’s governor and attorney general picked members of Lewiston mass shooting panel
The commissioners were selected based on their nonpartisanship and experiences in legal, investigative and mental health fields
Director of Maine’s child welfare system resigns
Todd Landry has resigned as director of the Office of Child and Family Services due to “personal reasons.”
Maine regulators try to resolve stalled transmission line talks
LS Power Vice President Doug Mulvey attributed some of the delay to there being two states involved in negotiations.
5 homes for sale in Maine ski towns at every price point
Typically, Maine’s real estate market cools off in the fall, but in towns near the state’s largest ski resorts, winter is when home sales “go off.”
Bangor City Hall to temporarily move next month
The move will allow the building’s first major interior change since the mid-1970s, meant to make Bangor City Hall safer, more accessible and easier for residents to use.
Dead whale that beached itself in Maine goes missing after storm
Researchers hope to relocate the whale and bring it ashore again, so they can dissect the animal in an effort to figure out why it died.
Portland near to opening another shelter as winter looms
The $4.5 million, 20,000-square-foot, 179-bed shelter is coming together inside a former beverage distribution building on Riverside Industrial Parkway.
Orono’s Ruth White finishes 3rd in Foot Locker Nationals qualifier
She finished the 5K course at Franklin Park in Boston with a time of 17:30.
Injuries, inexperience and lack of depth hurt UMaine football’s season
The Black Bears have lost 18 games over the past two seasons, the most in back-to-back years in program history.
Houlton man shoots 12-point buck
Wambli Martinez, 20, has been hunting for about 15 years. But this year he finally got a Maine buck.
PLUS: State biologist Nathan Bieber expects hunters killed between 37,000 to 37,500 deer during this year’s hunting season, down from nearly 44,000 last year.
Maine bass fisherman to go to Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa
Tyler Williams, 21, will go to The Bassmaster Classic, the Superbowl of competitive bass angling.
