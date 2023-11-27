A Florida man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute scheduled drugs.

Jared Fogg, 32, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intention of distributing it in April after being arrested in July of 2018.

Fogg brought large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it, with assistance from co-conspirators, in Bangor and Houlton, according to court documents.

A truck, allegedly driven by a co-conspirator, was stopped by police in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. Fogg was a passenger in the truck. A police search of the vehicle found multiple grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 in Fogg’s bag, police said.

Fogg was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. on Monday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.