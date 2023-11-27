More than a third of voting-age residents of Maine participated in this month’s election, according to preliminary figures from the secretary of state’s office.

Just over 410,000 ballots were cast on Nov. 8 as voters weighed in on eight statewide referendum questions as well as local races. That is 37 percent of the state’s voting-age population of 1.1 million.

It is well below the 62 percent of voting-age adults who cast ballots last year during an election when the governor’s office, two congressional races and all of the Legislature’s seats were up for grabs.

But this year’s turnout appears to be consistent with voter participation during the off-year election in 2021.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.