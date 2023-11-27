AARP Foundation is currently recruiting passionate people throughout Maine to join its Tax-Aide volunteer team for the 2024 tax season. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program, with a focus on taxpayers over age 50, particularly those with a low to moderate income.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 volunteers served more than 1.5 million taxpayers during the 2023 tax season. In Maine, over 200 Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 13,000 taxpayers to receive over $9 million in federal and state tax refunds.

Tax-Aide counselors are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. and Maine tax codes in order to ensure that taxpayers will receive the refunds and tax credits for which they are eligible.

More volunteers are still needed throughout Maine to prepare tax returns for older, and lower-, and middle-income Maine residents.

Volunteers may serve in a variety of roles, including tax preparers; greeters at tax sites; appointment schedulers; and technical support. AARP membership is not required for volunteers or for those receiving tax preparation services.

Volunteers typically are trained in December and January, and actively support tax services from early February through mid-April. Volunteer time commitments and schedules are flexible, and will vary based on the local Tax-Aide site.

Persons interested in volunteering can find more information and apply online at the AARP Foundation website: https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/tax-aide-volunteer-2023/

Applicants will be contacted by a Maine Tax-Aide leader to discuss nearby volunteer opportunities.

To watch a short video about the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer experience, click here.

Taxpayer information on 2024 Maine Tax-Aide site locations and schedules will be available beginning in mid-January.