A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Lewsiton man to 10 years in prison for a conspiracy to have others buy him guns illegally.

Abdullahi Issak, 26, pleaded guilty on April 13.

From December 2021 and July 2022, Issak arranged to have 36 guns straw-purchased for him at federal firearms dealers in central and southern Maine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, citing court documents.

A straw purchase is when a person who is not allowed to buy something enlists another person to make the purchase for them.

Issak was prohibited from buying firearms under a 2019 New York felony conviction.

Issak told the purchasers where to buy the guns, what guns to buy, and gave them cash or drugs in return for the illegally purchased guns, according to the DOJ.