Falmouth is the latest Maine community looking to snuff out flavored tobacco.

There was an in-person meeting Monday night on the proposal.

Local tobacco shops said that the bans on flavored tobacco hurt their business.

A group trying to get a statewide ban on flavored tobacco called it a fight for the health of future generations and a fight against big tobacco companies, not small businesses.

A statewide ban is making its way through the Maine Legislature, but the group Flavors Hook Kids Maine said communities across the state are already leading the charge.

“Obviously, big tobacco has fought this at every step of the process, but what we’re seeing is leaders in towns like Falmouth are saying that they want to take action into their own hands to protect the next generation from these products,” Flavors Hook Kids Maine Campaign Manager B.J. McCollister said.

Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Rockland are among the communities that already have flavored tobacco bans.

Hallowell also is considering ordinances, according to Flavors Hook Kids Maine.