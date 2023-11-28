Tickets for day two of January’s “Maine Event” featuring Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team are now on sale.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Portland Expo, Montverde Academy (Florida) will take on CATS Academy (Massachusetts) at 6 p.m., and St. Paul’s School (New Hampshire) will play Kimball Union Academy (New Hampshire) at 4 p.m.

Cooper and Ace Flagg transferred to Montverde from Nokomis after winning the 2021-22 Maine Class A state championship game as freshmen. Their esteemed Maine United AAU teammates Landon Clark (Bangor) and Teigan Pelletier (Oxford Hills) later transferred to St. Paul’s.

Tickets can be purchased at madehoops.com, and more information about the Maine Event can be found on Cooper Flagg’s Instagram page.

On Jan. 5 at the Cross Arena, Montverde will take on Gonzaga Prep (Washington, D.C.) at 7:30 p.m., and Nokomis will take on Cony at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for day one are currently sold out.

Montverde is currently 4-0, and was chosen as the No. 1 high school boys’ basketball team in the nation in a preseason poll.