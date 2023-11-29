The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Stacy Brenner represents Scarborough and Gorham in the Maine Senate. She co-chairs the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee and co-owns and operates Broadturn Farm in Scarborough. Lynne Williams represents Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Lamoine, and the Cranberry Isles in the Maine House of Representatives. She co-chaired the Legislature’s Transportation Committee and is a practicing attorney.

The strength of Maine’s economy is directly tied to the health of our environment. But the climate crisis threatens the natural resources that define our state’s shared identity — from lobstering in the Gulf of Maine to skiing and snowboarding on our mountains’ snowy slopes. To protect Maine’s future, it is vital that we do all we can to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

That’s why, in 2019, Maine passed a bipartisan climate law that set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Paired with the state’s climate action plan, Maine Won’t Wait, Maine has a clear roadmap to meet our ambitious climate goals, which are essential to our environmental and economic future. This forward-thinking plan to combat climate change has earned Maine international recognition.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection holds responsibility for ultimately achieving those goals. However, it has implemented no significant policies for the sector responsible for the most pollution: transportation. It accounts for nearly half of Maine’s greenhouse gas emissions each year.

As the chairs of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee and Transportation Committee during this past year’s legislative session, we believe it is our responsibility to find ways for Maine people and goods to move safely around the state at the lowest cost possible while minimizing the climate and health impacts created by burning fossil fuels.

Our transportation system is complex, but there are solutions readily available if we are willing to implement them. Right now, the Maine Board of Environmental Protection is moving forward with a standard for cars — Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) — that would bring more zero-emission cars to Maine. It put off action on a similar rule for trucks — Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT).

Adopting these standards could help drive down the cost of zero-emission vehicles for Maine people and businesses. They would also reduce toxic air pollution that harms public health, and save money for drivers and fleet owners on fuel and maintenance costs.

The Clean Transportation Roadmap developed in 2021 clearly identifies these standards as the top two recommendations that will deliver the largest climate benefit to Maine. In fact, it recommended implementing both standards last year. It is past time that we do so.

These two common-sense policies would require manufacturers to provide more new clean cars and trucks to Maine buyers each year. And to be clear: they would not impact the sale of used vehicles.

Transitioning to zero-emission cars and trucks with standards like these while encouraging greater use of public transit and investing in safe, walkable and bikeable neighborhoods are some of our best options for reducing emissions and improving the health of our communities.

As proposed, the rules would be phased in thoughtfully, with standards for trucks on a more gradual pace than cars. Meanwhile, thanks to recent investments at the federal level, cars and trucks are electrifying at a rapid rate, and prices continue to become more affordable. Vehicle manufacturers have invested billions of dollars into electric vehicle production, and many of them — including General Motors and Volvo — have committed to a 100-percent electric light duty fleet by 2035, or sooner.

Nearby states such as Vermont, New York and Massachusetts have already implemented these standards, sending a signal to manufacturers that they are prepared to receive more clean cars and trucks. By joining with them, we would ensure Maine is keeping pace with the regional economy, as well as our own climate goals.

In a non-final vote last month, the BEP indicated its intent to adopt the cars rule through 2032, but disappointingly, positioned itself to reject the trucks rule. Yet, for our state’s health and economy, Maine must implement the ACCII and ACT standards this year. Without adopting these standards, we fear our 2030 climate goals will be out of reach. Maine is ready for cleaner cars and trucks, and we hope you will join us in calling on our leaders to implement these important standards now.