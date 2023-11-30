DAMARISCOTTA — Chats with Champions is proud to present local author Kay Tobler Liss on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. This chat serves as the launch of Tobler Liss’ new novel, “Coming Home”.

“Coming Home” is the story of four generations of a family that return to cherished places in nature from their youth and uncover buried secrets about themselves. Their journeys begin one Christmas and end the next when they gather again to share their healing stories. The most valuable lesson they learn is that nature cannot only be a source of beauty and solace but of personal transformation and expanding compassion for all life.

Tobler Liss has worked as a journalist in New York and Maine. She studied literature at Bard College and environmental studies at Southampton College and taught both subjects. She and her husband live in Jefferson. She is the author of “The Last Resort”, which was nominated for a Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main Street in Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops generously sponsors this program. For more information, please get in touch with the Library at 207-887-0919.