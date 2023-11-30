MEDDYBEMPS — Downeast Lakes Land Trust and Meddybemps Lake Land Trust are thrilled to announce a landmark long-term partnership, supported by a federal grant from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. This groundbreaking collaboration will harness the collective strengths of both organizations to enrich the natural environment, preserve our wetlands, enhance the lives of people in our communities and advance conservation efforts in Downeast Maine.

Although only 30 miles separate the picturesque communities of Grand Lake Stream and Meddybemps, our regions remain relatively isolated from each other. Working together, DLLT and MLLT board members have found that we share a sense of kinship, have similar local communities, conservation objectives, and a resolute mission to create community forests. This partnership of DLLT and MLLT will ensure the long-term preservation of these pristine lands for generations to come and represents a transformative moment for our organizations and our communities.

DLLT has a strong track record within both the local and conservation communities, coupled with experience in establishing and nurturing conservation areas. MLLT contributes a dedicated team of board members and volunteers comprising citizen scientists, internationally recognized educators, and grassroots fundraisers who will retain management and maintenance of the land in perpetuity. Together, DLLT and MLLT forge an alliance, leveraging our complementary strengths to achieve conservation goals empowering the communities we serve.