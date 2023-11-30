Heart of Ellsworth’s Design Committee worked tirelessly to wrap downtown in merriment and twinkling lights

ELLSWORTH — Just in time and with lead sponsorship support from First National Wealth Management for the holiday season, volunteers with the Heart of Ellsworth Design Committee descended on Downtown Ellsworth to bring festive cheer and sparkling lights to Main Street, Merrill Park, and, for the first time ever, the Union River Bridge. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, committee and community members collectively volunteered more than 134 hours to deliver holiday magic to the city.

The Design Committee hung 35 balsam wreaths along Main Street. The handcrafted wreaths were generously donated by Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington. Heart of Ellsworth also hired Wallace Events to wrap eight downtown light posts. In addition to lighting up the Union River Bridge for the first time this year, the committee replaced the contents of the bridge boxes with fresh pine boughs and bows.

Plans and preparation for the downtown lighting have been in the works for weeks.

Recognizing that many light posts didn’t have a working outlet at the top, Heart of Ellsworth hired an electrician to fix outlets and ensure several posts along Main Street could be decorated and wrapped with lights.

During the Art of Ellsworth event in October, Amy Reisman, chair of the Design Committee, taught a craft workshop where participants learned how to create lighted spheres using chicken wire and string lights. Creations from the workshop were installed as a stunning holiday light display in Merrill Park, which will be lit up each night. Three additional light sculptures were donated to the Ellsworth Public Library to decorate their front lawn.

Lights and decorations can be seen in Downtown Ellsworth throughout the holiday season.

For more information on Heart of Ellsworth and their committees, visit heartofellsworth.org.



Heart of Ellsworth is a Maine Downtown Center Affiliate Program. The mission of Heart of Ellsworth is to promote economic, artistic, cultural, educational, historical, and environmental activities in the “downtown” area to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government.