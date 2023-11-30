BANGOR — The last of the twinkle lights have been checked and finishing touches are being placed on floats and other entries as Rotary Club of Bangor prepares for its annual Festival of Lights Parade this Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The theme this year is Create Hope in the World and participants have been encouraged to design an entry around hope and the joy it brings to people everywhere.

Rotary Club of Bangor is thrilled to again present a glittering, spectacular nighttime parade, featuring entries that convey the many ways of celebrating winter and the holidays in Maine for Mainers of all ages to enjoy.

The Bangor Festival of Lights parade will accommodate approximately 80 colorful and brightly lit units including marching bands, small and large floats, dancers, and other performing groups.

“We warmly invite families from across the region to enjoy everything downtown Bangor has to offer, including the official lighting of the holiday tree in West Market Square immediately following the parade,” says Parade Chairperson Roland Narofsky.

This dazzling event brightens the season for thousands of spectators who line the streets of downtown Bangor and is capped off by the arrival of Santa Clause at the conclusion of the parade.

To learn more about the Festival of Lights parade and about Rotary Club of Bangor, visit www.bangorrotary.org