BANGOR — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the Greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the hiring of James Nelson as vice president, commercial services officer.

Nelson joined the Bank in September and is responsible for commercial lending and developing new business loan relationships throughout Aroostook County and the Bangor area.

“James is a great addition to our commercial team,” said Justin Jamison, senior vice president, commercial services officer. “He comes to us with several years of experience in the commercial lending space and has expertise in several industries including agricultural and forestry businesses of all sizes.”

Nelson holds a master of business administration and bachelor’s degree in financial economics through the University of Maine. In addition to this, he served as a sergeant in the Maine Army National Guard from 2014–20. Nelson currently resides in Caribou with his wife Sierra and four children. He enjoys spending time with his family and can be found reading or golfing in his spare time.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton with more than $1 billion in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 bank branch locations throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital and online banking solutions. Katahdin Trust is designated as a 2023 “Best Places to Work in Maine”, 2023 Best Place for Working Parents®, and one of American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. The parent company of Katahdin Trust, Katahdin Bankshares Corp, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.