THOMASTON — The Town of Thomaston’s Community & Economic Development Committee is excited to introduce the Small Business Micro-Grant Program, an initiative aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and enhancing the economic vitality of the town. The program is open to all Thomaston-based small businesses with a brick-and-mortar location and will accept applications on a rolling basis until all available funds have been distributed.

Key program details:

Grant Amount: Small businesses can request grants of up to $3,000 to support their projects and initiatives. Matching Funds: To foster a spirit of partnership and commitment, applicants are required to contribute a match of their own funds equivalent to 10 percent of the project budget. Eligible Use of Funds: The grants are intended for various purposes, including but not limited to: physical improvements to the interior or exterior of their space, technology upgrades, marketing efforts, and purchasing new products or inventory. Ineligible Use of Funds: It’s important to note that the grants cannot be used for the following purposes: paying down debt, wages or salaries, rent or lease payments, or training or educational expenses.

Application Process:

Applications for the Small Business Micro-Grant Program are accessible online at https://forms.office.com/r/StDdQkLqig. Additionally, physical copies of the applications can be obtained in person at the Town Office.

For inquiries and clarifications, please contact Kendray Rodriguez, Community & Economic Development Coordinator, at krodriguez@thomastonmaine.gov.

The Small Business Micro-Grant Program is made possible through funding from the Dragon Cement Tax Increment Financing District.

This program embodies the Town of Thomaston’s commitment to nurturing and sustaining the growth of small businesses within the community. By providing financial support for various business needs, the town aims to bolster local entrepreneurship, foster economic development, and enhance the vibrancy of the Town of Thomaston.

Small business owners in Thomaston are encouraged to seize this opportunity and submit their grant applications. The Town of Thomaston eagerly anticipates working with local entrepreneurs to help them achieve their business goals and contribute to the continued success of the community.

For more information and to access the grant application, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/StDdQkLqig.

The Town of Thomaston is a vibrant community located in the heart of Midcoast Maine. With a rich history, scenic beauty, and a growing business environment, Thomaston is committed to supporting its residents and businesses. The Small Business Micro-Grant Program is just one example of the town’s dedication to local prosperity