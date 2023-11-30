Renys plans to continue its expansion with a location in Waterville.

John Reny, the owner of R.H. Reny Inc., told the Waterville Morning Sentinel that no location has been selected yet, but it will likely be one of two malls — JFK Plaza on Kennedy Drive or Elm Plaza on upper Main Street — just outside town.

The store is expected to be between 25,000 and 30,000 square feet and employ about 40 people, according to the Sentinel.

The new Renys would open in 2025.

That comes as the department store, which sells a variety of wares, including clothing, footwear and food, has renovated its store in Pittsfield and plans to open a location at the former Christmas Tree Shops in Bangor.