A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 95 in Etna on Thursday morning.

Nelson Castrol, 59, of Homestead, Florida, was driving south on I-95, near mile marker 164, about 6 a.m. when he left the road and his tractor-trailer overturned onto the median, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Castrol was partially ejected from the tractor-trailer and pinned for about 90 minutes before first-responders freed him, Moss said Thursday.

Castrol was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash closed the passing lane, which was expected to reopen around noon, according to Moss.

The crash remains under investigation.