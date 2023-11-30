A school in Dexter was evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat.

At about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, local authorities informed the district about a bomb threat concerning Ridge View Community School, AOS 94 Superintendent Kevin Jordan said.

All students were safely evacuated to Dexter Regional High School, where parents picked them up, Jordan said.

“A State Police canine bomb-sniffing unit performed an extensive search of the school and found nothing suspicious,” he said. “The school will be in session tomorrow with an added police presence.”

Jordan thanked students, staff and the Dexter Police Department for handling a stressful situation in a calm and professional manner.