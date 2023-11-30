FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Ed Fertig as the director of dining services.

Being promoted from chef to director, Fertig will oversee all operations of OceanView’s dining for their three dining institutions: the Main Lodge Dining Room, the Gazebo Grille, and the Whipple Farmhouse. The dining locations offer a range of options, including to-go meals as well as rotating menus featuring everything from barbecue to lobster and fine cuisine. Fertig will also oversee dining for residents in every level of care, including assisted living.

Fertig is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He comes to OceanView at Falmouth with extensive experience working in food service, with more than 35 years of experience as an executive chef/catering manager managing multiple sites in Colorado.

“We take pride in the high caliber of delicious, nutritious, locally sourced food and the wide range of dining options that we offer residents. Ed brings valuable experience in the restaurant industry to this role, and we are excited to have him here, leading this initiative,” said Diane Kibbin, director of operations at Oceanview at Falmouth.



Fertig joined the team as a chef for the community and quickly rose to our director position. He brings the talent and expertise staff and residents expect.



“My team here at Oceanview is excellent, and I look forward to continuing that great reputation as director,” Fertig said.

OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, maintenance-free lifestyle. For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/.