This letter is intended to bring attention to recent verbal assaults upon locals, including myself. Lately there have been threatening statements made by a certain well-known public figure describing myself and many other law-abiding citizens as vermin that need to be rooted out. Even a Democratic Party affiliation has been conflated at times with being communist, and we and our families are vilified as “haters of America.”

This is not the first time, but the ugly tenor and vindictiveness of this continued assault is at a fever pitch and it is meant to fracture community cohesion. I want to add my voice, belatedly, to those many others who have been holding firm for the rest of us, and raise the red flag to call out this behavior for what it is: extremely dangerous!

I no longer have any doubt that this individual and supporters intend to carry out these threats. Consequently, I fear for us all. The bully is at the door. For those who are not so sure, and dismiss ugly words as being just for show, remember Jan. 6.

George Mason

Nobleboro