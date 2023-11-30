On Thursday, Husson University accepted penalties imposed by the NCAA on its swimming and diving program, including one year’s probation and a $1,250 fine.

The penalties stem from a self-reported violation involving improper work payments to a team manager. A former head coach had allowed the student-athlete to engage in team workouts while clocked in for work, earning $1,385.

In December 2022, an interim head coach learned of the violations, and Husson officials informed the NCAA, which opened an investigation. The parties involved were not named in the NCAA’s report.

The report alleges that the former head coach knowingly violated ethical conduct rules. Husson officials arranged a repayment of the unearned wages.

“This institution has a commitment to excellence in all of our endeavors, including athletics compliance. We are confident that this was an isolated incident and have taken steps to ensure it won’t be repeated,” Husson University Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. “We take any violation of NCAA rules very seriously, as shown by the quick work by the athletics staff in self-reporting, and cooperating, with NCAA officials.”

Additional penalties for the coach himself were not prescribed by the NCAA, due to special circumstances related to his deteriorating health. The coach declined to participate in the NCAA’s investigation.

During this period of probation, Husson must inform swimming & diving prospects of the violation and implement an educational program on NCAA legislation for staff members, among other responsibilities.

Husson University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving program is currently coached by Orono native Lauren Dwyer. Dwyer competed for UMaine between 2014 and 2017, and was appointed as Husson’s head coach in June 2023, months after the infractions occurred.