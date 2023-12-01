BANGOR — In the fast-paced and unpredictable world of emergency care, exceptional acts of compassion and professionalism can make all the difference. That’s why people like Kylie Talmadge, RN are so special. Kylie is a dedicated nurse in our Emergency Department whose extraordinary actions have earned her the DAISY Award.

Kylie’s story begins on a day like any other in the ED, but quickly turned into a life-altering situation for one patient and his family. A man, severely injured in an accident, was brought in unresponsive and unable to communicate. Kylie, amidst the chaos, demonstrated a remarkable presence of mind by locating his identification and his wife’s contact information in his belongings. Her swift action enabled law enforcement to contact his wife, who eventually made the heart-wrenching decision to withdraw care, respecting her husband’s wishes.

(Courtesy of Eastern Maine Medical Center)

This incident is a poignant example of Kylie’s commitment to patient-centered care. The patient’s wife expressed profound gratitude for Kylie’s sensitivity and respect for her husband’s dignity.

Kylie’s approach to nursing goes beyond immediate medical needs. She is celebrated for providing holistic, compassionate care to every patient. Her ability to make patients feel heard and cared for is a recurring theme in the numerous compliments she receives. In the high-stress environment of the ED, Kylie’s calm and caring demeanor stands out, earning her the respect and admiration of colleagues, patients, and family members.

Kylie’s dedication, skill, and compassion exemplify the qualities that the DAISY Award celebrates. Her actions affirm that she is not just doing a job but fulfilling a calling. As she continues to touch lives in her daily work, Kylie stands as a shining example of the best in nursing, a true embodiment of the spirit and purpose of the DAISY Award.

Our nurses’ healing hands and commitment to caring inspire all of us to go above and beyond every day to make healthcare work better for our patients. Learn more about the DAISY Award and nominate a nurse today at northernlighthealth.org/emmcdaisy.

