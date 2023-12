Waldo County Technical Center is proud of announce the Students of the Quarter for 2023-24 Quarter One

A.M.:

Samuel Duval Belfast Area High School Auto Collision/Composites

Audri Goodwin BAHS CNA

Luca Davison BAHS Culinary Arts

Elijah Elwell Searsport District High School Small Engines

Xzavier Nickerson Mount View High School ESP

Destiny Shepherd Ecology Learning Center Graphic Design

Goodwin Wiseman SDHS Welding Technology.

P.M.:

Payton Munro MVHS Auto Collision/Composites

Jaiden Philbrook BAHS CNA

Teagan Fournier BAHS Culinary Arts

Kylie Laite BAHS Electrical Trades

Daniel Kesmetis MVHS Graphic Design

Damian Whitmore BAHS Welding Technology.