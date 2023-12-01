One of the most famous women in the world landed at Bangor International Airport on Thursday night.

Taylor Swift’s private jet arrived at Bangor International Airport around 11 p.m., according to the Instagram account Taylor Swift Jets, which tracks her movements around the world on her two private jets.

She only stayed in Bangor for about an hour. Swift was en route from London and stopped in Bangor to clear customs before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, where she’d previously been on Tuesday and Wednesday. She flew to London on Thursday to attend the film premiere of Beyonce’s concert film, “Renaissance,” which hits movie theaters worldwide Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lives in Kansas City. Swift’s much-ballyhooed romance with the football player has dominated celebrity news headlines and has been the subject of countless theories from her legion of devoted fans.

It is common for private or chartered jets to land in Bangor to clear customs or refuel when flying from Europe to cities farther west in the U.S. It’s the first airport customs post on the East Coast, and with Bangor International Airport’s less-crowded flight schedule, it’s presumably faster to pass inspection and take back off than at busier airports in New York or Boston.

It’s not Swift’s first time in Maine. In 2010, in the early days of her meteoric rise as one of the most popular recording artists of all time and before her shift to pop music, she filmed the music video for her song “Mine,” off her 2010 album “Speak Now,” in Kennebunkport. Christ Church, a Methodist church in the town, was used as a primary filming location for the video. She returned to the York County town that same year to film a premiere for the video on Country Music Television.