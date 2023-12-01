Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I recently read of the censure of Councilor Joe Leonard by the Bangor City Council for speaking his mind regarding the campaign specifically run against him in last month’s election. I take umbrage at the council’s action as Leonard was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech.

If the councilors discussed by Leonard did not allow their images to be used in conjunction with the PAC’s campaign, I think they should be taking legal action for defamation.

Gerald W. Lyden

Bangor