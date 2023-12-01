The Maine Office of the Secretary of State on Friday released the official list of candidates for the 2024 presidential primary.
As of the 5 p.m. filing deadline, two Democrats and six Republicans had submitted the required 2,000 signatures to appear on the March 5, 2024, primary ballot.
Democrats
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
Dean B. Phillips
Republicans
Doug Bergum
Ryan L. Binkley
Ron DeSantis
Nikki R. Haley
Vivek G. Ramaswamy
Donald J. Trump
Only the Democratic and Republican parties filed to have presidential primary elections, according to the secretary of state’s office.
A challenge to the validity of a primary petition may be filed by any registered Maine voter before 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.