The Maine Office of the Secretary of State on Friday released the official list of candidates for the 2024 presidential primary.

As of the 5 p.m. filing deadline, two Democrats and six Republicans had submitted the required 2,000 signatures to appear on the March 5, 2024, primary ballot.

Democrats

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Dean B. Phillips

Republicans

Doug Bergum

Ryan L. Binkley

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Vivek G. Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Only the Democratic and Republican parties filed to have presidential primary elections, according to the secretary of state’s office.

A challenge to the validity of a primary petition may be filed by any registered Maine voter before 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.