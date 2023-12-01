Brandon Chabrier verbally committed to attend Northeastern University to play hockey.

Then he had second thoughts.

He met with the school’s coaching staff and both sides agreed to part ways. So the Bayville, New York, native wound up coming to the University of Maine instead.

Now Chabrier is thriving in Orono as a valuable member of the Black Bears’ defense corps. He has two goals and two assists in UMaine’s 10 games, one of which was the overtime game-winner in the 2-1 victory over defending national champ Quinnipiac in Hamden, Connecticut.

“He moves the puck well, he skates well, he sees the ice well,” senior center and co-captain Lynden Breen said.

“He can also be pretty flashy and it’s fun to watch. He can help us in so many ways.”

Senior right wing Donavan Houle said Chabrier is one of the best skaters on the team.

Chabrier said he landed at UMaine because of the coaching staff and the vibrant atmosphere at Alfond Arena.

“The coaches told me about their development plan and things I was going to experience here that were like no other place,” Chabrier said. “The atmosphere at Alfond Arena is second to none.”

Chabrier has made significant strides in his time at UMaine.

UMaine head coach Ben Barr said Chabrier has improved significantly from last year to this season. He had a goal and four assists while playing in 29 of 36 games as a freshman last season.

“He has simplified his game,” Barr said. “He is a high-energy guy who has a lot of quick-twitch ability. He can do things quickly but sometimes he does them when he doesn’t need to do them. That’s what he had to learn last year and that has made him a way better and more efficient player this year.”

The coach said there isn’t much Chabrier can’t do.

“He can skate, he’s pretty tough, he can shoot it, he’s good on the power play up top. He gets the puck to the net and he can distribute it,” Barr said.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Chabrier admitted that he’s “calmed things down.”

“I had to stop my feet from moving too much. I like to skate and it’s obviously something I’m used to,” he said. “The big thing is I had to put myself in better situations and I think I’ve done a decent job of that. But I keep working on it.”

He feels he has more poise on the blue line and makes decisions that aren’t too high-risk, choosing instead to do “simple” things.

Chabrier said he has benefitted from going up against the talented UMaine forwards in practice every day, including high-scoring freshman brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau.

“They’re two of the most skilled guys I’ve played with in my life. Going up against those two guys in practice is awesome. It’s nice that they’re on my team,” Chabrier said, adding that Nolan Renwick, Donavan Houle and Ben Poisson provide great competition in practice too.

“I’m not as big as them. It definitely helps me with my defensive game,” Chabrier added.

Prior to coming to UMaine, Chabrier spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League where he tallied seven goals and 26 assists in 133 games for Sioux Falls and Madison.

The Black Bears had last weekend off and will return to action at Alfond Arena this weekend.

UMaine, 6-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 in Hockey East, is ranked 11th in both national polls and will host nationally ranked archrival New Hampshire (7-3-1, 4-1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and the University of Connecticut (6-8-1, 3-5-0) at 5 p.m. Sunday.

UNH is ranked 15th in the USCHO poll and 14th in the USA Hockey poll.

Chabrier said the team has been playing with confidence and expects an electric atmosphere this weekend, beginning with the UNH game. It will be the first time the two teams have met while they were both nationally ranked since Feb. 5, 2011.

UMaine continues to be led by the line of Breen (4 goals, 8 assists) and Josh (4 & 9) and Bradly Nadeau (7 & 5). Goalie Victor Ostman is 6-3-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

He didn’t practice Wednesday and is listed as day to day with a lower body injury.

Junior center Nolan Renwick (1 & 1), who missed the last four games due to injury, and sophomore defenseman Arnott, who missed the last two, are expected back in the lineup.

UNH has been paced by Cy LeClerc (7 & 7) and reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Week Ryan Conmy (6 & 8), along with Colton Huard (2 & 7) and goalie Jakob Hellsten, who leads the nation in GAA with 1.31 and save percentage (.937).

UConn features Matthew Wood (7 & 5), Hudson Schandor (1 & 10) and Chase Bradley (6 & 4), along with goalie Ethan Haider (2.12, .922).