Enhanced focus on component repair complements continued role as aircraft parts supplier

BANGOR — C&L Aviation Group, a global aircraft parts supplier and aviation service provider, announced that it is refining part of its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul division in order to better meet global market conditions. This change will result in the reduction of about 30 positions at the Bangor facility. C&L will continue to operate as an aircraft parts supplier and more efficient MRO with an increased focus on component repair.

“It is a very difficult decision to make to reduce our workforce,” said Chris Kilgour, founder and CEO of C&L Aviation Group. “Our employees are the heart and soul of this organization, and their contributions have been invaluable. We are realigning our MRO model to best meet current demand within our facility and business model. This adjustment will keep the entire operation strong, healthy, and thriving.”

Some affected positions will be absorbed into the growing parts supply and component repair divisions. The Maine Department of Labor Rapid Response program will be providing assistance for the affected employees.

“These are good people and good employees,” said Kilgour. “This announcement is only a reflection of the global market and how we must adjust to meet it for the health of the overall company and to best serve our customers around the world.”