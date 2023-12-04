Do you live, work, go to school, or otherwise spend time in Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Swan’s Island, Tremont, and Trenton?

Healthy Acadia and Mount Desert Island Hospital want to hear from you about health in our region. To be sure the priorities, experiences and interests of community members are included, you are encouraged to complete a brief survey. Your input is vital to assess current services and to frame plans to advance health in the coming years.

Your feedback is important. The partners aim to hear from as many people as possible, ensuring that the insights gathered reflect the ideas, interests, and needs of everyone. Through your feedback and input from others in the community, they will gain a comprehensive understanding of strengths, areas for improvement, and significant issues, helping them to formulate goals and strategies for a healthy, strong community.

Leaders from over a dozen local organizations, including local chambers of commerce, the public school system, nursing homes, faith-based organizations, food pantries, The Jackson Laboratory, and College of the Atlantic, will join MDIH and Healthy Acadia and work together on creating and implementing a plan based on what they learn.

The survey should only take about ten minutes to complete. It is available online at bit.ly/CommunityHealthSurvey2023 or simply scan the QR code. A paper version will be available at local libraries and other community locations or can be sent to you by contacting Leslie Goode at leslie.goode@healthyacadia.org or by calling 207-460-3050.

A report including the results of this survey will be available in May 2024. The last Community Health Needs Assessment and Action Plan was completed in 2020 and is available on the MDI Hospital website.

If you would like more information or to be part of this Community Health Needs Assessment in other ways, please contact leslie.goode@healthyacadia.org.